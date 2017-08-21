Viewers were in awe during 2017 solar eclipse

The first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. coast to coast in nearly a century is over.

The temperatures dropped, leaves created crescent shadows and thousands were left in awe.

Folks gathered at the Brandon Library for an eclipse watching party.

Here are a few of their comments:

"There I can see in the top right hand corner where it is coming in a little bit, just a little sliver."

"It's great It has an orange tinge to it. It's cool..laughter"

There were exclamations of 'WOW', and 'beautiful' as the moon blocked the sun, turning daylight into a strange low light Monday afternoon in the Metro.

"I think it's something that's not going to happen for a long time. That's why people are here watching it. You are not going to see it for another few years."

MDOT posted Do Not Park warnings on the interstates, strange shadows were cast on the ground, temperatures dropped a little and the sky took on a subtle blue hue during the height of the eclipse in the Metro area.

Some people broke out the old school homemade cereal box viewers.

Many left their offices in downtown Jackson to watch the eclipse at Trustmark Bank.

At high noon, the St. Andrew's Cathedral bells rang out Star Wars music in concert with the eclipse.

It was described as a "Blessed event."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.