Rankin County deputies make largest meth bust in country so far this year

On Friday, August 18, 2017, at about 11:00 pm, a Rankin County Criminal Interdiction deputy, stopped a commercial car hauler on Interstate 20 in Rankin County for traffic violations. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said a consensual search of the vehicle revealed approximately 95 pounds of suspected methamphetamine-ice.

The drugs were located inside a tool box and a false compartment in one of the vehicles the commercial vehicle was transporting.

The illegal drugs, along with the vehicle used to conceal the drugs, were seized.

The driver of the transport was released pending further investigation.

The street value of the seized methamphetamine is approximately 1.5 million dollars. At this time, this is the largest meth seizure in the U.S. for calendar year 2017.

The sheriff’s department is currently working with federal authorities on this case.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.