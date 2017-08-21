Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old from Monticello

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Justin Arthur Mackey of Monticello.

He is described as a white male, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, August 19 at about 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Bethel Road in Monticello.

He was wearing a white shirt; khaki, cargo pants and khaki combat-style boots.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Justin Arthur Mackey contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 601-587-2961.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.