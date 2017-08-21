Jackson Metro students enjoy historic solar eclipse

Schools took full advantage of the learning opportunity. Several students around the Metro took the lesson outside Monday afternoon.

"It's like a crescent and I can see the moon moving a little bit," said one student as they first saw the eclipse.



Geared up with safety glasses, St. Andrew's Episcopal School students were ready to look to the sky.



"I was so surprised," explained senior Emily Kruse. "It just looks like the Moon but it's the sun. So, it was really exciting. I looked before and I was like is that really happening? It was! So I'm really glad that I got to see it."



But the school took a big picture approach with multiple classes incorporating the eclipse into lesson plans to give the event more context.



"The connection that the students have for the event wasn't just stuck with the moment," noted Marks McWhorter, St. Andrew's Chair of Science. "We tried to make it fun in an exciting way. Even just having music going with all eclipse themed music I think it's a great way to make sure people realize how fun this can be."



Even the parents got a quick "lunch and learn" session before the real deal. And the fun was capped off with Moon Pies and Capri Suns for to celebrate.



Brandon Elementary fifth grade math and science teacher Lewis Hynum was thrilled to share the experience with his students.



"He's telling us like cool facts and stuff that we never even knew about," said student Reagan Jordan.



Hynum enjoyed seeing his lessons come to life.



"I can take a flashlight, a tennis ball, and a globe and simulate an eclipse and they can see that," Hynum described. "But it's nothing like the actual thing."



Some students stayed inside and viewed live feeds from various spots across the country.

