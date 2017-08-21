Hinds County woman carjacked at gunpoint

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of a carjacking on McClean Road in north Hinds County.

The victim said that she arrived at her home around 6:15 pm Monday. She stopped in the driveway and exited her car to get the mail from the mailbox when two suspects drove by slowly in a white Chevrolet Z71 Pickup.

They immediately returned to her driveway.

One subject exited the truck pointing a pistol at her head while taking her car.

The suspect drove off in her 2007 Black Infinity with tag number HZE-381.

The suspects were described as two black males, one wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

They were last seen on McClean Road, headed towards Hwy 49.

“These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous," said Major Pete Luke. "Do not approach if you come in contact with them."

If you have any information on these subjects, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

