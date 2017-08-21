Goats and chickens don't go without eclipse eye protection

All of this eclipse talk has gone to the birds!

One woman in north Mississippi heard her coworkers talking about their farm animals and knew that with the upcoming eclipse, they needed protective glasses as well.

"Allison always tells us stories of her and her 200 chickens," explained Lelia Cain. "She puts videos of her and them up all the time, so I thought, 'wow! Let me make a pair for her chicken."

Cain, an x-ray technician at Panola Medical Group, got the idea to make the glasses from a YouTube video years ago and made the miniature glasses from x-ray film.

"I'm not so sure the chick was proud of its cool shades or if it even wanted to pose for pictures so early this morning, but it was a good sport!" said Allison Goodnight-Gartrell, who has the chickens.

When another coworker saw the glasses, she said she also needed a pair for her goats.

These farm animals were definitely prepared for the solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.