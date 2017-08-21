Child hit by car while crossing Raymond Road

A 12-year-old boy is scratched and bruised but otherwise okay after he was struck by a vehicle.

It happened while he crossed the street near Forest Hill High School on Raymond Road.

Two Jackson city councilmen on scene, told 3 On Your Side this is an ongoing problem.

DeKeither Stamps, who represents Ward 4 said, "It's been proposed for several years that we get a crosswalk and a proper sidewalk from Forest Hill High School all the way down Raymond Road just for situations like this."

Aaron Banks, who represents Ward 6 said, "Me and Stamps, he was coming from Cedar Hills. I was coming from Carriage Hills; we used to walk this very road to school everyday and we understand the risks and we understand the dangers. And you know I know that we are in a place where there are financial woes but we have to really, the citizens of Jackson be willing to step up and make sure we guarantee the safety of children."

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the vehicle stayed on scene and the child was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

