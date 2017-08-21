Tony Hughes updates Jackson State QB race

Jackson State took the day off Monday, but Tony Hughes was on the mic in Tiger World.

The JSU head coach updated the quarterback race between Brent Lyles, Jordan Williams, Tavis Williams, and Jarrad Hayes.

"All four have played well," Hughes said. "All four have different attributes that can contribute. Before the season is over, all four will play a significant role in our team. We're still on the verge of naming a starter before the first game. We may even name one next week to kinda take the pressure off everybody."

The Tigers have held 3 scrimmages so far. Instead of having a fourth one before kicking off the season, JSU will hold a mock game on Saturday.

"Rather than going out and scrimmaging, what we do is we rehearse everything from how we come out of the dressing room for pregame warmups. We do every situation you can think: Kickoff after safety, punt after safety. You have kids that have never played. So now we're on the sideline, it's sideline management. You call special teams up, count to 11, and you make sure you have 11 people out there. So that's what a mock game is. You're really doing everything against air."

Jackson State opens the season September 2nd at TCU.

