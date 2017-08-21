Mississippi reports two new West Nile Virus deaths, 12 new human cases for 2017

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new West Nile virus deaths in Mississippi residents for 2017.

The residents were from Humphreys and Forrest (a previously reported case) counties.

Additionally, the MSDH reports 12 new human cases of West Nile Virus, bringing the state total to 36 this year. The new cases were in Bolivar, Hinds, Humphreys, Lincoln, Madison (3), Noxubee, Rankin (3), and Wilkinson counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Clay, Covington, Forrest (4), Hinds (7), Humphreys (2), Jones, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (4), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, and Wilkinson counties.

Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

Additional laboratory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) failed to confirm West Nile Virus as the cause of death in a case previously reported in Grenada County.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 West Nile Virus cases and two deaths.

Peak West Nile Virus season in Mississippi is July through September, although cases can occur at any time of the year.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes throughout the state, so residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, click here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.