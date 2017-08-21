Miss Mississippi prepares to leave for Atlantic City

Young women from around this country will head to Atlantic City in one week, including our own Miss Mississippi, Anne Elizabeth Buys.

Buys knows there will be many questions from the judges and media on everything from her platform to Mississippi's history and the racial problems of today.

Miss Mississippi will represent this state at the 97th Annual Miss America Pageant. She is looking forward to talking with the judges about her platform, Water for Life and why it is so important to her and should be a concern for all of us.

"Water is vital for life. we cannot live without water," said Buys. "When I was 13-years-old my family and I had the opportunity to sponsor a water well in a remote village in India and after we received pictures of the well dedication ceremony, I saw the faces of these children who had never seen or touched clean water before.”

In addition to questions about her platform, with the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Miss Mississippi says she expects to be asked about racial problems in this country, because of this state's history.

"We need to love each other, we need to communicate with each other and get on the same level," said Buys. "You know, celebrate the differences. Celebrate all the aspects that make us who we are so that we can better our communities."

She is also hoping to continue Miss Mississippi's streak of making the Top 10 for the 5th year in a row.

"My whole life my parents have instilled in me the importance of service over self and that's what the Miss America organization is about," added Buys. "So it’s my prayer that they see my passion and my service to make a difference in the lives of other people."

Preliminary competition at the Miss America Pageant begins September 6 through the 8.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved