Miss Mississippi prepares for Miss America competition

One of the most popular events during Miss America Pageant week is the "Show Us Your Shoes" Parade.

Miss Mississippi, Anne Elizabeth Buys, is ready to kick up her heels on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

This year the theme for Miss Mississippi's shoes is The Real Thing - a salute to Coca Cola and it's ties to Vicksburg, her hometown.

"Coca Cola is a world renowned product and the fact that we are a part of that process is just amazing," said Miss Mississippi. "And I can't wait to showcase that in Atlantic City."

Buys is the first Miss Vicksburg since 1981 to win the state title. She is hoping to impress the Miss America judges enough to also be the fifth Miss Mississippi to win the national competition.

"It’s been wonderful that we have made our mark in the Miss America Pageant in the past few years," said Buys. "We have had four Miss Americas and I'm a goal setter, so my goal is to win Miss America.”

The Mississippi State senior is all about family. Her grandfather was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge. She also has three brothers who range in height from 6'5" to 6'9".

"I grew up in a very sports oriented family," explained Buys. "My father was a collegiate athlete, two of my brothers are. My younger brother is still a junior in high school, but they all play baseball, basketball, football, golf, you name it."

She leaves for Atlantic City next Monday to begin two weeks of events leading up to preliminary competition that begins September 6.

The Miss America parade is set for September 9, rain or shine, on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

You can vote for Miss Mississippi in the America's Choice competition. You can support Miss Mississippi by voting here.

