Rankin County Deputies land biggest meth bust in country

Moving drugs from coast to coast has become more difficult as airlines tighten security, leaving only interstates as the prime avenue for drug mules to move their products and it was on an interstate where Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies made the biggest meth bust for the country in 2017.

It was just after 11:00 on Friday Night when Rankin County sheriff's deputies pulled over a commercial car hauler on Interstate 20. As deputies were searching the cars and trucks on that semi, they found the nearly 100 pounds of crystal meth stashed in a hidden compartment and toolbox. The drugs have a street value of 1.5 million dollars.

"We didn't arrest the driver because there was no connection," said Sheriff Bailey. "He was hired to haul this truck from point a to point b and there was just no evidence at all to show that he had knowledge of this crystal meth."

With the driver being let go, investigators are now trying to track down who sent the truck, loaded down with drugs, and the people who were supposed to receive it.

"Our legislature has said those people who are clearly involved-in not just the sale, but the distribution of large amounts narcotics, that they can be convicted as aggravated traffickers," said Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest. "The penalty in this particular case would be life imprisonment."

Like many of the busts made on I-20, investigators believe this shipment was headed towards Atlanta and that some of this meth would have likely made its way back to the Jackson Metro Area.

While deputies are trained to identify a trend, Sheriff Bailey says a lot of busts happen as drug mules see officers driving along side or behind them and then they become nervous, making small mistakes like swerving off the road.

