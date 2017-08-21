SWAC Central: Tony Hughes 8/21 press conference - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SWAC Central: Tony Hughes 8/21 press conference

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes met the media Monday afternoon. He addressed the QB race, depth on defense, and the kicking game.

You can see the entire press conference above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly