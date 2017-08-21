Local government changes in Madison County

The Madison County Board of Supervisors ousting their current president, Trey Baxter, voting to elect someone new each year instead.

That's despite the Attorney General's statements that the position should be a four year term.

"The Attorney General, that I love dearly - he gives opinion. Not law," said Madison County District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin.

This turnover comes amid Baxter's push to investigate Madison County's Economic Development Authority.

"Listen, all I'm here to do is make sure the taxpayers are well-represented," said Baxter. "They elected me to do this. I've done an enormous amount of research, and I believe we've uncovered something that needs to be looked into my regulatory authorities."

Baxter says Calvin Harris was on the MCEDA board when the Authority hired Harris's employer in a 2013 airport study contract.

Supervisor Griffin is the one who appointed Harris to MCEDA.

"I trust him with my life. And if anything was done wrong - and I think it's not - that it was by mistake. He didn't know," said Griffin.

Meanwhile MCEDA has removed their lawyer, Andy Clark from the case, due to possible conflicts of interest...and instead hired a special counsel for the investigation.

"There was a MCEDA board member who was actively on the board, when the MCEDA study was done. And it's pretty black and white; I don't think you need to be an attorney to realize that what they did needs to be investigated," said Baxter.

The next meeting is September 5. That's when the Board of Supervisors will elect a new president.

