One escapes early morning camper fire in Florence - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One escapes early morning camper fire in Florence

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
FLORENCE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Florence camper caught fire early Tuesday morning.

One person was able to escape without injuries.

This happened on Lou Ann Street.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly