East Metro Pkwy back open after gas line ruptures - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

East Metro Pkwy back open after gas line ruptures

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
FLOWOOD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

East Metro Parkway is back open after repairs were made to a ruptured gas line. 

A hotel is being built on the property and a contractor hit a 2" gas line.

Centerpoint Energy crews repaired the rupture. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly