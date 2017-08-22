Gas line ruptures in Flowood, part of East Metro Pkwy closed - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Gas line ruptures in Flowood, part of East Metro Pkwy closed

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
FLOWOOD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A gas line has ruptured in Flowood and portions of the road are closed.

A hotel is being built on the property and a contractor hit a 2" gas line.

Centerpoint Energy crews have arrived to begin repairing the rupture. 

A section of East Metro Pkwy is closed just a block south of Lakeland Drive.

