Hinds Sheriff's Office investigating second carjacking in two days

Hinds County Sheriff's Office is investigating a carjacking that just happened in Raymond.

The 2009 silver Dodge Challenger was taken from 1109 West Parks Road.

The tag number on the car is HXN192.

The victim said that she arrived at her home around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As she exited her car in the carport, a lone black man displayed a firearm and demanded her car.

“Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle within minutes on Hwy 18 near TV Road," said Major Pete Luke. "The suspect became aware of the marked Sheriff’s vehicle and immediately sped off.”

The suspect is believed to still be in the Raymond area.

“Investigators are working to determine if a similar case on McClean Rd. yesterday are related," said Luke.

The suspect is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

