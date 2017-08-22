Hinds SO searching for carjacking suspect in Raymond - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds SO searching for carjacking suspect in Raymond

RAYMOND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car jacking that just happened in Raymond.

The 2009 silver Dodge Challenger was taken from 1109 West Parks Road. 

The tag number on the car is HXN192. 

