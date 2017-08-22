WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba to address crime in the Capital City

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance are holding a press conference to discuss public safety and the recent crimes in Jackson.

The press conference will take place on the steps of City Hall at 2:30 p.m.

The City of Jackson and law enforcement are working together to take a step to address crime in the Capital City.

