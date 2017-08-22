Mississippi State women's hoops completes 2017-18 schedule

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics
Just days after announcing a challenging non-conference slate, Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled the Southeastern Conference portion of its 2017-18 schedule.
The Bulldogs’ eight-game home set includes a Jan. 11 matchup against in-state rival Ole Miss and a rematch of last season’s national championship game against South Carolina on Feb. 5.
“Just like every year, there are 16 very difficult games in the months of January and February,” MSU sixth-year head coach Vic Schaefer said. “The SEC continues to be very difficult to navigate, and the 2017-18 conference season will be no different.”
MSU opens SEC play before New Year’s Day for the first time since 1998-99. It is the first time two league opponents have begun conference play prior to the start of the new year since 2004-05.
The Rebels, Florida and Kentucky comprise the Bulldogs’ home-and-home opponents for the year. MSU travels to Oxford on Jan. 28. State hosts Florida and Kentucky Jan. 25 and Feb. 11, respectively. The Dawgs venture to Gainesville on Feb. 8 and close the regular season in Lexington on Feb. 25.
Schaefer’s team tips off the 16-game SEC ledger with a trip to Georgia on Dec. 31. MSU opens its 2018 home slate against Arkansas on Jan. 4 before heading to LSU three days later.
The Jan. 11 contest against Ole Miss opens a two-game homestand that sees State host Alabama on Jan. 14.
MSU then hits the road for three of the next four games, starting with a Jan. 21 game at Tennessee. After hosting Florida on Jan. 25, the Bulldogs trek to Oxford (Jan. 28) and Missouri (Feb. 1).
Following the national title game rematch and the Feb. 8 trip to Florida, the Bulldogs host Kentucky four days before a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.
State closes the home slate Feb. 18 against Texas A&M and Feb. 22 against Auburn before wrapping the regular season in Lexington.
Times and the television schedule will be announced at a later date. Season tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 5.
Mississippi State Women’s Basketball 2017-18 Schedule
Nov. 3 Fri. ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH (Exh.) TBA
Nov. 10 Fri. VIRGINIA TBA
Nov. 16 Thurs. GEORGIA STATE TBA
Nov. 19 Sun. SOUTHERN MISS TBA
Nov. 23 Thurs. ^ vs. Arizona State 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 Fri. ^ vs. Columbia 10 a.m.
Nov. 25 Fri. ^ vs. Green Bay 10 a.m.
Nov. 29 Wed. % vs. Louisiana-Lafayette TBA
Dec. 3 Sun. # OKLAHOMA STATE TBA
Dec. 10 Sun. LITTLE ROCK TBA
Dec. 13 Wed. OREGON TBA
Dec. 17 Sun. MAINE TBA
Dec. 20 Wed. $ at UNLV 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 Thurs. $ vs. Syracuse 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 28 Thurs. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. TBA
Dec. 31 Sun. * at Georgia TBA
Jan. 4 Thurs. * ARKANSAS TBA
Jan. 7 Sun. * at LSU TBA
Jan. 11 Thurs. * OLE MISS TBA
Jan. 14 Sun. * ALABAMA TBA
Jan. 21 Sun. * at Tennessee TBA
Jan. 25 Thurs. * FLORIDA TBA
Jan. 28 Sun. * at Ole Miss TBA
Feb. 1 Thurs. * at Missouri TBA
Feb. 5 Mon. * SOUTH CAROLINA TBA
Feb. 8 Thurs. * at Florida TBA
Feb. 11 Sun. * KENTUCKY TBA
Feb. 15 Thurs. * at Vanderbilt TBA
Feb. 18 Sun. * TEXAS A&M TBA
Feb. 22 Thurs. * AUBURN TBA
Feb. 25 Sun. * at Kentucky TBA
Feb. 28-March 4 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)
March 16-19 NCAA First/Second Rounds
March 23-26 NCAA Regionals
March 30 & April 1 NCAA Women’s Final Four (Columbus, Ohio)
^ - Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico.)
% - Mississippi Coliseum (Jackson, Miss.)
# - Big 12/SEC Challenge
$ - Duel In The Desert (Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, Nev.)
* - SEC Game
Home Games In BOLD CAPS
All Times Central & Subject To Change
