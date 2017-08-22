Mississippi State women's hoops completes 2017-18 schedule - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State women's hoops completes 2017-18 schedule

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Just days after announcing a challenging non-conference slate, Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled the Southeastern Conference portion of its 2017-18 schedule.

The Bulldogs’ eight-game home set includes a Jan. 11 matchup against in-state rival Ole Miss and a rematch of last season’s national championship game against South Carolina on Feb. 5.

“Just like every year, there are 16 very difficult games in the months of January and February,” MSU sixth-year head coach Vic Schaefer said. “The SEC continues to be very difficult to navigate, and the 2017-18 conference season will be no different.”

MSU opens SEC play before New Year’s Day for the first time since 1998-99. It is the first time two league opponents have begun conference play prior to the start of the new year since 2004-05.

The Rebels, Florida and Kentucky comprise the Bulldogs’ home-and-home opponents for the year. MSU travels to Oxford on Jan. 28. State hosts Florida and Kentucky Jan. 25 and Feb. 11, respectively. The Dawgs venture to Gainesville on Feb. 8 and close the regular season in Lexington on Feb. 25.

Schaefer’s team tips off the 16-game SEC ledger with a trip to Georgia on Dec. 31. MSU opens its 2018 home slate against Arkansas on Jan. 4 before heading to LSU three days later.

The Jan. 11 contest against Ole Miss opens a two-game homestand that sees State host Alabama on Jan. 14.

MSU then hits the road for three of the next four games, starting with a Jan. 21 game at Tennessee. After hosting Florida on Jan. 25, the Bulldogs trek to Oxford (Jan. 28) and Missouri (Feb. 1).

Following the national title game rematch and the Feb. 8 trip to Florida, the Bulldogs host Kentucky four days before a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.

State closes the home slate Feb. 18 against Texas A&M and Feb. 22 against Auburn before wrapping the regular season in Lexington.

Times and the television schedule will be announced at a later date. Season tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 5.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball 2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 3                   Fri.               ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH (Exh.)                                 TBA

Nov. 10                 Fri.               VIRGINIA                                                                       TBA

Nov. 16                 Thurs.         GEORGIA STATE                                                            TBA

Nov. 19                 Sun.             SOUTHERN MISS                                                         TBA

Nov. 23                 Thurs.      ^  vs. Arizona State                                                       12:30 p.m.

Nov. 24                 Fri.           ^  vs. Columbia                                                                10 a.m.

Nov. 25                 Fri.           ^  vs. Green Bay                                                               10 a.m.

Nov. 29                 Wed.        % vs. Louisiana-Lafayette                                                  TBA

Dec. 3                    Sun.         #  OKLAHOMA STATE                                                        TBA

Dec. 10                  Sun.             LITTLE ROCK                                                                     TBA

Dec. 13                  Wed.            OREGON                                                                         TBA

Dec. 17                  Sun.             MAINE                                                                             TBA

Dec. 20                  Wed.        $  at UNLV                                                                     4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21                  Thurs.      $  vs. Syracuse                                                                4:30 p.m.

Dec. 28                  Thurs.         MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST.                                                 TBA

Dec. 31                  Sun.         *  at Georgia                                                                        TBA

Jan. 4                    Thurs.     *  ARKANSAS                                                                        TBA

Jan. 7                     Sun.         *  at LSU                                                                                TBA

Jan. 11                  Thurs.     *  OLE MISS                                                                           TBA

Jan. 14                  Sun.         *  ALABAMA                                                                        TBA

Jan. 21                   Sun.         *  at Tennessee                                                                   TBA

Jan. 25                  Thurs.     *  FLORIDA                                                                           TBA

Jan. 28                   Sun.         *  at Ole Miss                                                                       TBA

Feb. 1                    Thurs.      *  at Missouri                                                                       TBA

Feb. 5                    Mon.        *  SOUTH CAROLINA                                                         TBA

Feb. 8                    Thurs.      *  at Florida                                                                          TBA

Feb. 11                  Sun.         *  KENTUCKY                                                                       TBA

Feb. 15                  Thurs.      *  at Vanderbilt                                                                    TBA

Feb. 18                  Sun.         *  TEXAS A&M                                                                     TBA

Feb. 22                  Thurs.     *  AUBURN                                                                            TBA

Feb. 25                  Sun.         * at Kentucky                                                                        TBA

Feb. 28-March 4                        SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

March 16-19                              NCAA First/Second Rounds

March 23-26                              NCAA Regionals

March 30 & April 1                   NCAA Women’s Final Four (Columbus, Ohio)

 

^ - Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico.)

% - Mississippi Coliseum (Jackson, Miss.)

# - Big 12/SEC Challenge

$ - Duel In The Desert (Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, Nev.)

* - SEC Game

Home Games In BOLD CAPS

All Times Central & Subject To Change    

