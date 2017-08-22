Mississippi State women's hoops completes 2017-18 schedule

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Just days after announcing a challenging non-conference slate, Mississippi State women’s basketball unveiled the Southeastern Conference portion of its 2017-18 schedule.

The Bulldogs’ eight-game home set includes a Jan. 11 matchup against in-state rival Ole Miss and a rematch of last season’s national championship game against South Carolina on Feb. 5.

“Just like every year, there are 16 very difficult games in the months of January and February,” MSU sixth-year head coach Vic Schaefer said. “The SEC continues to be very difficult to navigate, and the 2017-18 conference season will be no different.”

MSU opens SEC play before New Year’s Day for the first time since 1998-99. It is the first time two league opponents have begun conference play prior to the start of the new year since 2004-05.

The Rebels, Florida and Kentucky comprise the Bulldogs’ home-and-home opponents for the year. MSU travels to Oxford on Jan. 28. State hosts Florida and Kentucky Jan. 25 and Feb. 11, respectively. The Dawgs venture to Gainesville on Feb. 8 and close the regular season in Lexington on Feb. 25.

Schaefer’s team tips off the 16-game SEC ledger with a trip to Georgia on Dec. 31. MSU opens its 2018 home slate against Arkansas on Jan. 4 before heading to LSU three days later.

The Jan. 11 contest against Ole Miss opens a two-game homestand that sees State host Alabama on Jan. 14.

MSU then hits the road for three of the next four games, starting with a Jan. 21 game at Tennessee. After hosting Florida on Jan. 25, the Bulldogs trek to Oxford (Jan. 28) and Missouri (Feb. 1).

Following the national title game rematch and the Feb. 8 trip to Florida, the Bulldogs host Kentucky four days before a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.

State closes the home slate Feb. 18 against Texas A&M and Feb. 22 against Auburn before wrapping the regular season in Lexington.

Times and the television schedule will be announced at a later date. Season tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 5.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball 2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 3 Fri. ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH (Exh.) TBA

Nov. 10 Fri. VIRGINIA TBA

Nov. 16 Thurs. GEORGIA STATE TBA

Nov. 19 Sun. SOUTHERN MISS TBA

Nov. 23 Thurs. ^ vs. Arizona State 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 Fri. ^ vs. Columbia 10 a.m.

Nov. 25 Fri. ^ vs. Green Bay 10 a.m.

Nov. 29 Wed. % vs. Louisiana-Lafayette TBA

Dec. 3 Sun. # OKLAHOMA STATE TBA

Dec. 10 Sun. LITTLE ROCK TBA

Dec. 13 Wed. OREGON TBA

Dec. 17 Sun. MAINE TBA

Dec. 20 Wed. $ at UNLV 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 Thurs. $ vs. Syracuse 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 Thurs. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. TBA

Dec. 31 Sun. * at Georgia TBA

Jan. 4 Thurs. * ARKANSAS TBA

Jan. 7 Sun. * at LSU TBA

Jan. 11 Thurs. * OLE MISS TBA

Jan. 14 Sun. * ALABAMA TBA

Jan. 21 Sun. * at Tennessee TBA

Jan. 25 Thurs. * FLORIDA TBA

Jan. 28 Sun. * at Ole Miss TBA

Feb. 1 Thurs. * at Missouri TBA

Feb. 5 Mon. * SOUTH CAROLINA TBA

Feb. 8 Thurs. * at Florida TBA

Feb. 11 Sun. * KENTUCKY TBA

Feb. 15 Thurs. * at Vanderbilt TBA

Feb. 18 Sun. * TEXAS A&M TBA

Feb. 22 Thurs. * AUBURN TBA

Feb. 25 Sun. * at Kentucky TBA

Feb. 28-March 4 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

March 16-19 NCAA First/Second Rounds

March 23-26 NCAA Regionals

March 30 & April 1 NCAA Women’s Final Four (Columbus, Ohio)

^ - Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico.)

% - Mississippi Coliseum (Jackson, Miss.)

# - Big 12/SEC Challenge

$ - Duel In The Desert (Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, Nev.)

* - SEC Game

Home Games In BOLD CAPS

All Times Central & Subject To Change

