City leaders demand sidewalks for safety

The need for sidewalks along Raymond Road were highlighted after a 12-year-old was hit by a car Monday night.

Without sidewalks, students and residents near Forest Hill High School are forced to walk alongside the road. And without crosswalks, to get to the other side, they have to risk it all.

"Willowood, Cedar Hill, Carriage Hills got young folks going back and forth across the street," said Councilman De'Keither Stamps. "We need the proper markings there. We must continue to move forward, but also safeguard our children and provide infrastructure."

Councilmen Stamps and Aaron Banks came to the area after the child was hit Monday night.

Both grew up in the area and have known about the danger for years.

They're both now determined to get sidewalks, to protect all pedestrians.

"We used to walk this very road to school everyday," said Banks. "And we understand the risks and we understand the dangers. You know I know that we are in a place where there are financial woes, but we have to really. The citizens of Jackson are willing to step up and make sure we guarantee the safety of children."

Residents say inattentive drivers and speeders make it even more dangerous for pedestrians in the area.

"The streets so narrow and when they drive sometimes, folks be on the line about to run over you," said resident Oliver Coleman. "Really, they need sidewalks where they have enough room and build sidewalks down here."

