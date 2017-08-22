CONSIDER THIS: DirecTV Carriage

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station, like WLBT, delivers nearly 8 times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At WLBT that’s what our LOCAL commitment is all about; Severe weather warnings, important local news and information where you live, your favorite NBC shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve Central and Southwest Mississippi.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DirecTV is about to drop us, and break that critical link to our viewers. We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WLBT without interruption.

But there is a chance DirecTV will not agree to a fair deal and decide to drop WLBT from their system. We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. And remember you always have choices:

We are free over the air, on MSNewsNow.com, have free news and weather apps, we’re on Roku, Amazon Fire, Alexa, other OTT platforms and available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please go to our local commitment dot com.

