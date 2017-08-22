Two injured in Natchez weekend shooting

A weekend shooting in Natchez, at 49 East Franklin Street, has left two men injured.Shots were heard in the area around 4:30 a.m. Forty-nine East Franklin Street is known as "Talk of the Town," Club Sipes," or "Sipes Place.

Shortly after, two men arrived at the Merit Health Emergency Room with gun shot wounds.

Twenty-four-year-old Myron D. Anderson and 19-year-old Jamaien Washington say they were bystanders when a heated argument inside the club spilled outside and escalated into a shooting.

Anderson said there were two un-named black males inside of Sipes Place who had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation which carried over to the outside area. He said he attempted to break up the fight between the two of them and in the process, he heard a gunshot ring out. He said he took off running and realized he had been shot in his right bicep.

Washington said when the fight broke out he began to run from the area and while running away he was shot in the calf of his right leg.

No names were provided for the suspects of the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time. The Natchez Police Department would like everyone to know that according to Mr. Anderson and Mr. Washington they were bystanders to a heated argument that escalated into a shooting and, in an environment where the patrons are as congested as they were at 'Talk of the Town' on the night of the shooting, anyone could have been a potential victim and this could have potentially been a homicide and not an aggravated assault.

Anyone with information which may help, please contact the Natchez Police Department at (601) 445-5565 or our E-911 dispatch center by simply dialing 911.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.