City leaders address violent crime in Jackson

Jackson city leaders, flanked by high ranking police department officials, acknowledged violent crime in the Capital City has residents on edge.

Tuesday afternoon, city leaders tried to reassure citizens their concerns are being heard.

All agreed violent crime is not unique to Jackson.

There have been five homicides in a span of ten days.

Chief Lee Vance said investigators are developing information in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Malik McIntee and 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

Initially, the crimes were called random - both shot to death in their cars.

"But I would also say that we know more about them today, than the day they occurred," said Chief Vance. "So we have seen some progress and we will have to see if that progresses to some accurate conclusion that we can draw."

Vance said random shootings in Jackson are basically non-existent.

He refused to elaborate on what they do know.

The mayor said he wants to give lawmen all the tools they need, including a police recruiting class to fight crime.

"Incorporated within our proposed budget is an opportunity to get a recruiting class for officers," said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. "We are at a critical shortage at this time and we are looking at a number of officers coming up for retirement."

The city is budgeted for 418 officers, but only 373 are on staff. And of those 373, only 210 are out on patrol.

He added that solutions are not just limited to law enforcement, alternative opportunities should be considered.

Chief Vance said crimes have decreased

