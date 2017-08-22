Woman carjacked at gunpoint while getting mail

The search is underway for men who Hinds County authorities warn should not be approached after a carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

The victim was lucky no shots were fired, but neighbors in northern Hinds County are being more vigilant.

"It is pretty scary that it happened, you know right down the street from the house," said Ken Bartosek who lives on MacLean Road.

The 18-year resident was getting his mail when we approached him to talk about his neighbor who was carjacked Monday doing the same thing.

Hinds County investigators said a gun was pointed at a woman's head on MacLean Road around 6:15 p.m.

She had parked in her driveway and walked across the street to the mailbox when she said two men drove by slowly in a white Chevrolet Z71 Pickup.

Seconds later, they had stolen her Black 2007 Infiniti.

Bartosek is always on guard.

"I'm a licensed conceal carry person. I carry a firearm on me almost all the time," said Bartosek. "My wife carries a firearm. We're pretty confident we can protect ourselves".

The suspects are only described as two black males, one wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Another woman who lives on MacLean Road only wanted to be called "Ann". She said there have been lots of break-ins on the street in the past few years.

According to Ann, a fire started at her home after someone attempted to steal her air conditioning unit last year.

"I called at 2:30 in the morning, and I'm witnessing someone breaking into my back on my property, " said Ann. "None of it has been addressed".

The 15-year homeowner said she thought she heard the aftermath of Monday's carjacking.

"My son came outside and he said he couldn't make it out what was going on," added Ann. "So he was like thought maybe they were drag racing like they normally do. So he just came back in the house but I heard the commotion, but I didn't think nothing of it".

Authorities say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and if you see them or the vehicle, do not approach but call the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

That number is 601-974-2900.

