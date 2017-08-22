70-year-old killed in Pike County car crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash in Pike County.

According to a tweet from MHP, the the one vehicle crash happened on Highway 48 near New Home Road.

A 1992 Nissan passenger vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Gary Ludwig, from Summit, was traveling east on MS 48 when the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Ludwig was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.

