70-year-old killed in Pike County car crash

PIKE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash in Pike County. 

According to a tweet from MHP, the the one vehicle crash happened on Highway 48 near New Home Road. 

A 1992 Nissan passenger vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Gary Ludwig, from Summit, was traveling east on MS 48 when the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Ludwig was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. 

The accident is currently under investigation. 

