Group calls for Mississippi flag to be taken down immediately

Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.

The state flag fight translates to a passionate debate.

"We're not here to beg to take the flag down," said civil rights attorney Dennis Sweet, IV. "We're not here to even ask to take the flag down. We're telling you, the flag is going to come down."

It wasn't just folks in positions of power who chose to speak at the State Capitol Tuesday. Sharon Brown has decided she can't be silent on the flag issue.

"We all have the power," said Brown. "When we stand up , everything else falls down."

And that's what's continued to keep Mississippi native actress and activist Aunjanue Ellis involved in the movement to "take it down".

"Create a groundswell so that our legislators and our governor will respond to that," described Ellis. "If they feel like there are no consequences for keeping this flag...they're not going to do anything."

Other leaders talked about the movement to get counties and cities across the state to take down the flag in lieu of a decision by the Governor.

Representative Kathy Sykes supports an alternate design by John Stennis' granddaughter Lauren Stennis.

Minister and artist Amy Ryland is also introducing her "Mississippi Flag of Hope".

"Mississippians need something they can rally behind instead of just rallying against something," explained Ryland. "Something Mississippi can all rally behind. And say this is who I am. This is what we stand for. This is who are."

Governor Bryant says, "My position has not changed. Whatever the state flag is or is not should be decided by Mississippi voters."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



