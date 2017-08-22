Man found shot to death on I-220 was awaiting trial for 2016 mur - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man found shot to death on I-220 was awaiting trial for 2016 murder

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

We have new developments in the drive-by shooting death of a man on Interstate-220 Monday morning. 

Twenty-one-year-old Malik McIntee, whose car was stalled in traffic riddled with bullets, was set to go to trial for a murder that happened a year ago this month.

Seventeen-year-old Jarquez Ingram was shot in the chest on Deerfield Lane last August and later died.

McIntee suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

So far, no arrests have been made in McIntee's homicide.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly