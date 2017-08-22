Person found shot to death on I-220 was awaiting trial for 2016 murder

We have new developments in the drive-by shooting death of a man on Interstate-220 Monday morning.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik McIntee, whose car was stalled in traffic riddled with bullets, was set to go to trial for a murder that happened a year ago this month.

Seventeen-year-old Jarquez Ingram was shot in the chest on Deerfield Lane last August and later died.

McIntee suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

So far, no arrests in McIntee's homicide.

