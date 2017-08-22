Man fatally struck by car in Rankin County identified

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck in the Castlewoods neighborhood.

Rankin County Coroner Carter David Ruth identified the man as Catermain Saucedo. His family has been notified.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, a call was received around 8:30 p.m. saying that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian on Castlewoods Blvd near Brockhurst Court.

Rankin County Deputies along with the Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Once on scene, responders found that a Ford Pickup had hit a man walking in the road.

The pedestrian was unconscious and severely injured and despite resuscitation efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth responded to the scene and recovered the body.

There are no charges at this time and the accident is currently under investigation by Rankin County Deputies and Rankin County Corner David Ruth.

We will update this as the story develops.

