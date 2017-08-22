Jackson residents voice concerns over changing gate law

Jackson residents are speaking out on the proposed amendments to the city's gating law - a safety measure many neighborhoods say they have the votes and money to install.

But there is a small group that could be holding up progress.

Over a year ago, Jackson city leaders changed the city's gating law on subdivisions and neighborhoods.

They did this in hopes of making it easier for neighborhoods wanting to increase their community's security, but now they're back to the drawing board.

They are revisiting the law after seven homes in the Woodland Hills subdivision stated the law is flawed and allows for streets to be bi-sected.

Other neighborhoods believe they shouldn't be held up by one community's squabble, saying their pursuit for safety is being held hostage since city leaders haven't reopened the application process.

"Reinstate the original ordinance," said Jackson resident Lisa Nettles. "Let the chips fall where they may. Every neighborhood has to be approved. If you bring your neighborhood before the City Council and they say no, that's the City Council."

Residents who are completely against the idea of gating subdivisions and streets also spoke up. One saying if we are working toward creating a safer, more unified community, then why re-segregate ourselves.

Councilman Ashby Foote says city leaders are hoping to have this matter settled within the next month.

