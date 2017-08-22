Authorities recover Challenger carjacked from 76-year-old woman

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office has recovered a car that was carjacked from an elderly Raymond woman on Tuesday.

Deputies have recovered both of the cars stolen in two separate Hinds County carjackings.

Both incidents happened in a similar matter with women getting held at gunpoint in their own driveways.

Right now, police do not know if the two carjackings are related.

Deputies say Tuesday, a man followed a 76-year-old woman to her Raymond home and held a gun to her head before stealing her 2009 Dodge Challenger.

The Challenger was taken at gunpoint around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Parks Road in Hinds County.

Hinds County Deputies say the victim said she got out of her car in the carport and a man pointed a gun at her and demanded the car.

"It happened that fast," said Coker Palmer, the victim's son-in-law. "She's a 76-year-old woman and she taught public schools for 30-something years and volunteered at the church forever, wouldn't hurt anybody. So it's just really tragic that happened at her home, you know - your safe place."

“Investigators are working to determine if a similar case on MacLean Rd. yesterday are related," said Luke.

READ MORE: Woman carjacked at gunpoint while getting mail

"I may not go anywhere by myself anymore," said Linda Johnson, who lives two houses down from the carjacking victim in Raymond. "I thought, 'Oh no, I was out by myself! And the same thing could've happened to me.'"

The suspects are still on the loose.

Police were able to track down the car because the suspect tossed the victim's phone and wallet in the trash at a gas station.

The woman's car was later found on Bailey Avenue and Elm Street in Jackson Tuesday night.

Nearly an hour after the first stolen car was found, deputies found a stolen 2007 Black Infiniti at Westwood Apartments on Robinson Road.

It was taken by two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint on Maclean Road Monday while she was getting mail in her driveway.

No suspects have been arrested in either case. If you can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.