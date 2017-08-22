Carjacked car recovered by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office has recovered a Dodge Challenger that was carjacked from a 76-year-old Raymond woman.

The car was recovered on Bailey Avenue and Elm Street.

The Challenger was taken at gunpoint around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Parks Road in Hinds County.

Hinds County Deputies say the victim said she got out of her car in the carport and a man pointed a gun at her and demanded the car.

"It happened that fast," said Coker Palmer, the victim's son-in-law. "She's a 76-year-old woman and she taught public schools for 30-something years and volunteered at the church forever, wouldn't hurt anybody. So it's just really tragic that happened at her home, you know - your safe place."

“Investigators are working to determine if a similar case on MacLean Rd. yesterday are related," said Luke.

READ MORE: Woman carjacked at gunpoint while getting mail

"I may not go anywhere by myself anymore," said Linda Johnson, who lives two houses down from the carjacking victim in Raymond. "I thought, 'Oh no, I was out by myself! And the same thing could've happened to me.'"

The suspects are still on the loose.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.