Carjacked Dodge Challenger recovered by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office has recovered a Dodge Challenger that was carjacked from a 76-year-old Raymond woman.

The car was recovered on Bailey Avenue and Elm Street.

The Challenger was taken at gunpoint around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Parks Road in Hinds County.

Hinds County Deputies say the victim said she got out of her car in the carport and a black man pointed a gun at her and demanded the car.

“Investigators are working to determine if a similar case on McClean Rd. yesterday are related," said Luke.

The suspects are still on the loose.

