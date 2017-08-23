Southern Miss offensive coordinator has a simple goal for 2017

Fall camp continues, just 11 days away from the first Saturday in The Sip.

The Southern Miss quarterback race continues. Whether it's Kwadra Griggs, Keon Howard, or both on opening day, the Golden Eagles have some of the best targets around.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson wants QB1 to take advantage of Ito Smith, Allenzae Staggers, and Julian Allen.

"We've got to consistently make plays, routine plays," Dawson said. "I'm not talking about anything super-human. You look at last year, really the ups and downs were not talking about the super-human plays, we're just talking about the routine plays. Just make the routine plays. I think that the quicker we can realize to lean on the playmakers we got and try not to do it all ourselves, we'll be pretty good."

Southern Miss hosts Kentucky on Saturday, September 2nd. Kickoff is at 3:00pm from M.M. Roberts Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network.

