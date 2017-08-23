Police: Suspects in stolen car manhunt connected to recent Madison crime spree

Madison police believe the suspects in Tuesday's manhunt are responsible for several other weekend car thefts and break-ins in the city.

On Tuesday, Madison County deputies were involved in a manhunt with two suspected car thieves.

Investigators say the suspects crashed a stolen silver Infiniti on Robinson Springs Road before running into the woods. A manhunt followed with Madison and Hinds County deputies, and the two suspects were captured near Coker Road.

One of the suspects in custody is a juvenile. Officials are not releasing the identity of either suspect at this time.

We will have much more on this story tonight.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.