Stolen car recovered in Madison Co. after manhunt

In Madison County, deputies are still investigating if a manhunt involving two suspected car thieves is connected to the two recent Hinds County carjackings.

Investigators say two suspects crashed a stolen silver Infiniti on Robinson Springs Road before running into the woods.

A manhunt followed with Madison and Hinds County Sheriff's Office, and the two suspects were captured near Coker Road.

They have not yet been identified by police.

