McComb Police looking for credit card thieves

The McComb Police Department is trying to identify two white males wanted in relation to several fraudulent credit card transactions.

The transactions happened on August 7 and 8th in McComb.

The individuals charged several items at Hobby Lobby, Hibbett Sports, and Lowe’s without the consent of the card holder totaling over $1,500.00.

Anyone with information on these men is asked to call the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

