Reward amount increased for information in homicide of woman at traffic light

The reward amount has been increased in the homicide case of a woman in her car at a traffic light on Fortification Street.

Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center has donated $2,500 to be matched to the $2,500 being offered as reward money by Central MS Crime Stoppers. As a result, the total amount of $5,000 is being offered to anyone that has information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead on scene.

RELATED: Woman shot to death at traffic light on Fortification St.

RELATED: Balloon release held for 23-year-old shot and killed at stoplight

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and a front seat passenger were stopped at a traffic light on Fortification St. near State St. waiting for it to change. Police say an unidentified black man approached from the driver side armed with a silver handgun.

The suspect, wearing dark colored clothing, fired a single gunshot through the front driver side window, striking the victim. He then ran off on foot.

Police say the car then continued down Fortification St. before coming to a final rest near I-55.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

MS Sports Medicine issued this statement after the reward donation:

"The physicians and employees of Mississippi Sports Medicine offer our deepest sympathies to Chelsie’s friends and family. As residents of Fortification St. for the last 30 years, we feel compelled to act with the hope that justice will be found for her and that peace-of-mind will return to Chelsie’s family and our community."

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

RELATED: Woman killed at traffic light described as hardworking and humble

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.