Reward offered in homicide of woman at Fortification St. traffic light

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help from the public with information related to the homicide of a woman in her car on Fortification Street.

On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and a front seat passenger were stopped at a traffic light on Fortification St. near State St. waiting for it to change. Police say an unidentified black man approached from the driver side armed with a silver handgun.

The suspect, wearing dark colored clothing, fired a single gunshot through the front driver side window, striking the victim. He then ran off on foot.

Police say the car then continued down Fortification St. before coming to a final rest near I-55.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

