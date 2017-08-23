Jackson State and Mississippi Valley earn SWAC weekly soccer honors

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Rhonique Alexander of Mississippi Valley State, Lauren Saunders of Alabama A&M and Faith Toennies of Jackson State have been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) soccer players of the week for their performances during the opening weekend of the regular season.

Offensive Player of the Week

Rhonique Alexander – Mississippi Valley State

F – 5’5” – Jr. – Carapichaime, Trinidad and Tobago

Alexander made starts in both of MVSU's contests on opening weekend. The junior scored the Devilettes only goal of a shutout win over Nicholls, 1-0 on Sunday.

Defensive Player of the Week

Lauren Saunders – Alabama A&M

D – 5’5” – Jr. – Montgomery, Ala.

Saunders blocked two shots, cleared out a couple of Winthrop corner kicks in front of the net and helped to anchor the back line in limiting Winthrop to seven shots on goal in the Lady Bulldogs 2-0 loss on Sunday.

Goalkeeper of the Week

Faith Toennies – Jackson State

GK – 5’10” – Jr. – Sherwood Park, Canada

Toennies made 29 saves in Jackson State's two games over the weekend, notching a .784 save percentage. The junior made 13 stops in Jackson State’s 3-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Friday and 16 in the Lady Tigers 5-0 loss to UAB on Sunday.