Alabama man hospitalized after Attala County crash

On Wednesday morning, just after 8 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on MS 12, just west of Co Rd 3135.



According to investigators on the scene, 33-year-old Darnell Morer, of Selma, Alabama, lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet pick up before leaving the road and crashing in a culvert.



Morer was taken to the hospital in Kosciusko, and later flown to UMC as a result of his injuries.

