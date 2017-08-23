Free legal clinic scheduled for Sept. 14 at south Jackson church

New Horizon Church International will host a free legal assistance clinic on Sept. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church at 1770 Ellis Avenue in Jackson.

The clinic will offer assistance in family law including divorce, custody, visitation and guardianship; Social Security disability benefits; and wills and estates. Volunteer criminal defense attorneys will give advice on pending criminal charges and expungement.

The event is open to the public.

Appointments are required to receive assistance at the event. Contact Mississippi Access to Justice Commission Executive Director Tiffany Graves at tgraves@msbar.org or 601-960-9581 to schedule an appointment by Sept. 7.

The Faith+Justice United Legal Advice Clinic is a cooperative effort of the Faith-Based Initiatives Subcommittee of the Access to Justice Commission and New Horizon Church International in Jackson.

Similar clinics are expected to be scheduled at churches in the northern and southern parts of the state as the Access to Justice Commission works to reach people in need of legal assistance.

“We hope to expand the clinics in other areas of the state and enhance our partnerships with members of the faith community,” Graves said.

The Access to Justice Commission created the Faith-Based Initiatives Subcommittee in an effort to reach low-income people who need legal services. Many people who experience legal problems will first seek assistance at their local places of worship.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.