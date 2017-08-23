Man arrested for taking at least 10 dogs in Mississippi

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Authorities say a man is accused of stealing at least 10 dogs in Mississippi.
Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong told the Natchez Democrat that 37-year-old Charoyd Henrence Bell is charged with larceny in connection with the dog napping that happened last month. Some of the dogs have been returned to their rightful owner.
Authorities say a charge is pending against a second suspect who may have been involved in the thefts. Further details have not been released.
It's unclear if Bell has a lawyer.
