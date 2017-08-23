Out of thousands of applications, a 94 year old Jackson Veteran makes the Honor Flight to Washington

When time is of the essence, Honor Flight Network is there for veterans. One of the few remaining World War two servicemen, A Jackson resident has been selected to be flown to Washington D.C. to tour war memorials as an Honor Flight Solo participant.

At 94 years, young Eddie Hargro is one of the few remaining World War Two veterans. He clings to memories of war time.

"And the bomb went down the stack of the ship but it didn't explode, " said Hargro. "And you know how it would be holding your breath and holding your hands for grace and mercy."

On a small table of mementos, medals, photo's of his buddies, you'll find his honorable discharge papers dated 1945.

"Nobody knows but the ones that's out there, how you miss your buddies and how (you) miss your friends," added Hargro. The Navy serviceman remembered.

Hargro braves a smile and grimaced, recalling the memories of an incident near New Guinea.

"We were out in the bay with binoculars," said Hargro. "We could see what was happening to the destroyers and the escorts there. And it was so many bodies on the ground you had to tip toe over them."

"They gave their life for America. My life was on the line the same as their life but I was just fortunate enough not to be destroyed. I was blessed."

Time is fleeting for many World War II survivors. The waiting list for the Honor flight is long. Thousands have applied and are on the waiting list nationwide.

Robert Baker, friended Hargro as he was sitting alone at the American Legion Post 112. He listed to his stories from the war. And later the retired Army veteran helped facilitate the special Honor Flight trip.

"We not only get a chance to thank him for his service for duty, honor and for country, but we also get a chance to let him appreciate and enjoy what his comrades were able to do," said Baker.

"It's something that I have never seen before and possibly I might be able to see some of the names of my buddies up on the wall," Hargro responded.

Honor Flight Network's top priority is given to the senior veterans; World War II survivors and those terminally ill. Mr. Hargro will join a large group of other veterans from all over the United States to see their memorials. This national network has been able to make the dreams of over 150,000 veterans come true according to the Honor Flight website."

The Mission is to transport America’s Veterans to Washington, DC to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. They transport our heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Top priority is given to the senior veterans; World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill.

Of all of the wars in recent memory, it was World War II that truly threatened our very existence as a nation—and as a culturally diverse, free society.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 640 WWII veterans die each day. Our time to express our thanks to these brave men and women is running out." For more information go to the Honor Flight website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.