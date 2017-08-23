FBI takes over investigation into death of Choctaw woman

The Kemper County Sheriff's Office tells WTOK that a woman, whose body was found in Noxubee County Tuesday evening, was killed in Kemper County and dumped there. They believe the victim was beaten with a blunt object.

The FBI ti taking over the investigation because authorities believe the murder happened on Neshoba-Kemper Road which is on federal land.

The body of the Choctaw woman, missing since July 11, was found in a ravine in the Mashulaville Community of Noxubee County Tuesday evening.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity.

Mashulaville is located near the Winston County Line.

