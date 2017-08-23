Moonshine bust in Jefferson County

A 51-year-old Fayette man has been charged with running an illegal moonshine operation in his home. He accused of making and selling moonshine.

Robert Formea is also a convicted felon, but also had an arsenal of weapons, including rifles, swords, spears and 5.000 rounds of ammunition, all of this in addition to his still.

We'll have more information later and on the WLBT 6 p.m. News.