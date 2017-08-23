Petitioner Wants Attala Confederate Monument Moved

The statue, erected in 1911 by the Daughters of the Confederacy in Attala county, is a tribute to confederate soldiers who lost their lives in the civil war. It stood weathered, and tall outside the Attala County courthouse for more than a century.

Now, one man, Jerone Garland, says he sees it as a symbol of slavery and wants it somewhere else.

"It was put there for a purpose and we have to remove those symbols because again the people of Attala County, that's not how they feel."

This week Garland petitioned the Board of Supervisors to have the statue moved. Supervisors said they would take Garland's proposal under advisement and would listen to any suggestions on where to relocate it to.

"I'm not asking the statue be torn down," said Garland. " But it needs to be moved to a place that's holy, where we can honor the lives of the men who died fighting for what they believe, but at the same token we need to move forward as a state."

Residents were approachable about the subject, just now when you asked them to go on camera about it.

Many say the statue was built for confederate soldiers that went M-I-A, and that the monument should not be disturbed, as a memorial to them.

