Moonshine still bust, convicted felon arrested

A major moonshine operation, allegedly run by a convicted felon, is shut down in Jefferson County. According to investigators, Monday night's bust also uncovered an elaborate production system and numerous firearms and weapons.

"I've seen stills in the woods, but I've never seen a still in a home," said Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker, who was tipped off to a year's long moonshine making business before serving a warrant on the owner.

An eight-foot silver and copper whiskey still was found by sheriff's deputies during a raid on property owned by 51-year-old Robert Fornea.

Investigators said he was producing moonshine in his mobile home in Fayette in the Jefferson County Industrial Park.

It was a very short trip in the back of the deputy's cruiser for Fornea from the moonshine distillery to the jail, his home is a few hundred yards from the sheriff's office.

The mobile home is on the property of Reliable Mat LLC, a saw mill company.

"He was able to do it because it's secluded," said Sheriff Walker. "It's a secluded area. As I said there's a sawmill there, and he's the owner or part owner of that sawmill. The still itself is a felony. The moonshine itself is a misdemeanor".

Alcoholic Beverage Control agents from Brookhaven and Hattiesburg were also at the scene.

Agents confiscated the still and gallons of the finished product. The pungent clear liquid was stored in various containers.

The homemade whiskey filled gallon water and fruit punch jugs, used vodka bottles, plastic soda containers, and mason jars.

"You walk on the porch, which is screened in, you see all kinds of barrels and things sitting up there which was what we've learned was actually a part of the operation," said the sheriff. "When you walk in the house, the first thing you see to your immediate left is the still sitting there".

An arsenal of weapons was also recovered, including 10 rifles and hand guns, over 5,000 rounds of ammunition, swords, spears, knives, a battle ax and other items.

Fornea is also charged with domestic violence and reportedly going through a divorce, which led investigators to the moonshine operation.

His wife told law enforcement that he was abusing her, and she was trying to leave him.

"She reiterated the fact that there's a still in the house and there are multiple weapons in the house, and he's a convicted felon," said Walker.

ABC Agents said the whiskey still, although ordered from a company, is illegal to possess.

State law prohibits you from operating one.

There are three exemptions that allow operation of a still in the state of Mississippi.

You can use them legally to distill water, distill rosin (wood) products or for scientific use in research such as at colleges or universities.

Fornea faces 13 charges including being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and operating an illegal still, which is a felony.

His bond is set at $148,500.00.

